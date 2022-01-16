Burton, Robert

BURTON, Jr., Dr., Robert James



Dr. Robert James Burton, Jr. passed away on December 25, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12 Noon at Flat Creek Country Club, 100 Flat Creek Road Peachtree City, GA 30269. Family Hour from 11:00 AM-12 Noon. Robert was a graduate of U of D Jesuit High School and Wayne State Medical School in Detroit, Michigan. He relocated to Atlanta, GA where he practiced medicine as an anesthesiologist. Robert (known as Bobby to many) will be dearly missed by his family, friends and co-workers who will remember him for his generous spirit, kind heart, and humorous nature. He is survived by his loving children, daughters: Wynter Deans Wilson (Courtney),Nia Kennedy Nicole Burton; son Robert James Burton, III (Bobby); granddaughter Kensington Charli Wilson; sister Donna Burton Pickard (Judson), and many nephews and nieces.



