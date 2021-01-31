BURTON, Richard Leathers



Richard Leathers Burton, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Southeast Hospital in Brunswick, Georgia. He was born in Atlanta, GA, the son of Richard and Sharlee Burton. He graduated from R E Lee in Thomaston, GA in the class of 1960. He graduated from Georgia Tech to become an Architect and owner of Danielson Woodall and Burton Architects in Atlanta, GA. He was Past Master of Atlanta Lodge #59 and received his 50-year pin. He was President of the Island House Condo Association in St. Simons Island, GA. Richard left a legacy of beautiful buildings including churches, schools, high rises across the state of Georgia. The one dearest to his heart was Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain Georgia where he raised his family. He had a big heart and enjoyed life to the fullest especially spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Ellen Burton. He leaves behind his loving wife Sally Burton of 54 years, his son David Burton of Flowery Branch, GA. His grandchildren, Sally Ann Hanzalik, Wesley Hanzalik and his son in law, Michael Hanzalik of Brunswick, GA. His sister and brother-in-law in law Susan and Gary Christopher and his brother and sister law David and Emily Long, Many loved cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to the Diabetic Association or to the First Baptist Church St Simons Island, GA. A celebration of life will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, Georgia at 1:00 PM on Friday February 5th. The family will receive friends on Thursday February 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

