BURTON, Marvin



Marvin James Burton, age 90, of Grayson, GA passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Marvin is survived by his three children and their spouses, Jimmy (and Debbie) Burton, Karen (and Dale) Garner, and Teresa (and Keane) Cruce; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (and Alex) Michaud, Reid (and Ashley) Garner, Rebecca (and Zach) Robbins, Brent Cruce, Bryan (and Katie) Cruce, Catherine (and Jon) Lester, Caroline (and Harry) Jozefczyk, and Ryan Burton; seven great-grandchildren, Amelia and Garrett Garner, Madison and Elizabeth (Elle) Michaud, Jackson Robbins, Wren Lester, and Owen Cruce; brother, Ralph Burton, sister, Ruth Hannon, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Penny Burton; siblings, Harold Burton, Nellie Moore, Parks Burton, Lois Sloan, Mary Tucker, and Bobby Burton. Marvin was born on October 22, 1930, to Guy and Johnnie Burton, and grew up on the family farm near Grayson. In 1951, Marvin married the love of his life, Penny Johnson. They raised their three children while living in Decatur, and then moved back to the Grayson area. Marvin had a long and successful career at Georgia Power Company and retired after thirty-nine years of service. Marvin was a hard-working man of quiet integrity and faithfulness. His kindness, selflessness, and devotion to his family serve as a shining example to his children and grandchildren and all those who knew him. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Marvin James Burton will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 11:00 AM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA, 30087. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA and also on Saturday, July 10, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. For those who prefer to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or The Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://mscatl.org/donate/. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA, 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



