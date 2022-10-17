Burton, Louise

BURTON (WALKER), Lora Louise



Lora Louise Walker Burton, age 90, peacefully entered into her Savior's arms on October 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 7, 1932 to Reverend Simon Peter Walker and Lou Virginia Gentry and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended O'Keefe High School and was homecoming queen her senior year. She worked for 32 years as an administrative assistant with First National Bank of Atlanta, which later became Wachovia Bank.



Louise was introduced to James Burton through a friend from Thomson, Georgia, and they were married for 61 years. They were long-time residents of Miners Creek subdivision in Lithonia, Georgia and later relocated to Canton, Georgia.



Louise's hobbies surrounded her family. She was a Brownie/Girl Scouts leader, Cub Scout den mother, baseball and softball team mother. She could always be found at the ballpark in support of her children. Louise also found inspiration in her gospel music. She was an avid soloist who sang in the church choir as well as the Billy Graham crusade in Atlanta, Georgia. She loved to travel with her long-time friends. Louise found great joy in packing shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Clarence (Turk) Walker and William Paul Walker. She is survived by her husband, James; children, Scott (Julie) and Lauri; grandchildren, Grant, Hunter, and Amanda; nephews, William Paul Walker Jr., Roger E. Burton (Debbie), Perry W. Burton; nieces, Bonnie Walker Baskett (Bill), Sandra Burton Inglett (Reid), Tracy Reese Ansley (Pat), Carla Reese Cole (Tommy).



The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at South Canton Funeral Home, 3147 Marietta Highway, Canton, GA 30114. A celebration of life service will follow in the Chapel with Pastor Chad Elliott officiating. The graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 2:00 PM, in Thomson, GA at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.



In honor and memory of Louise's life, please consider donations to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home or Samaritan's Purse.

