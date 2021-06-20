BURTON, James Earl "Bruce"



James Earl "Bruce" Burton died of stomach cancer at home on February 13, 2021. He was 76 years old, and better known to people lucky enough to know him as "Bruce."



Bruce was born in Mobile, Alabama on September 11, 1944 to Bob Burton and Bama Bell Burton. A graduate of Baldwin County Training School in Daphne, Alabama, Bruce entered the Air Force at a young age, during the period when Birmingham was rocked by bombings and racial unrest. Stationed in Germany, he used Morse Code in his job as a teletype operator. He was honorably discharged in August of 1966 and eventually moved to Georgia.



Bruce married Myrna G. Weaver and resided in East Point, Georgia. The marriage lasted over 20 years. Two sons were born of this union: Quincy G. Burton and Travis R. Burton. Because Bruce and Myrna worked at Delta Airlines for a time, they traveled extensively. He had a lot of knowledge about the planes at Delta. As for his sons, it was often noted that they grew up to be fine people; family men. They shared the same sense of humor, wonder, and curiosity about things. Bruce could be direct and/or firm with some people, but always fair.



A graduate of Atlanta Law School in Atlanta, Georgia in 1982, Bruce earned a Masters of Law and juris doctorate degrees, but did not become a lawyer. He worked as a tax specialist for the Department of Georgia Revenue for 28 years before retiring in 2011.



Bruce was very active, with a lust for life, fun, and food!! In 1986 he took up karate at the age of 42. His sensei, the late Joe Eidson, and he were the oldest members of his class. Bruce earned first- and second-degree black belts, of which he was very proud. He participated until about 2014.



Bruce's other interests included tennis, bowling, fishing, swimming, and chess. He enjoyed watching westerns, the TV show "Dogfights" on the Military Channel, and was an avid fan of "Lone Star Law" and "North Woods Law" on the Animal Planet channel. He could be relied on to root for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, and Atlanta United.



In May of 1988 he met his future wife, Annette Nevels, who moved to East Point from Savannah, Georgia. Bruce introduced himself by saying "I'm Bruce Burton and I'm from L.A.—Lower Alabama." She laughed and they ended up together for over 30 years. He learned to share her love of cats against his will. In fact, when the Batavia Street Apartments in East Point burned down in 1994, Annette had to move. The cat did not take kindly to the move and ran away. Years later she learned that Bruce had actually staked out the burnt-out complex in the hopes that Annette's cat would find his way back there.



One of Annette's favorite stories involved taking Bruce to the MARTA station in 2017 so he could receive his disability reduced fare pass. They asked the usual questions; name, age, etc. When they asked him who the current president was (Trump), he took a very long pause, and said "That—that--that fool!" The answer was good enough for them, and he received his fare pass.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruce's homegoing services were held via Zoom at Travis' house on February 27, 2021. Travis and his family, in keeping with Bruce's fondness for Liberty and Dickie overalls, dressed in overalls and Braves shirts. Afterward, they released balloons in the front yard.



In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Callie Winston Jones. He is survived by his wife, Annette Nevels Burton, older brother Robert Burton, Sr. (Ami), of Huntsville, Alabama, youngest brother Michael Angelo Burton of Birmingham, Alabama, and a sister, Jackie Smiley of Daphne, Alabama. He is also survived by his eldest son, Quincy G. Burton and his children, Quincy II, Tyler, and Nadia, as well as his youngest son, Travis R. Burton, Sabrina Fowler-Burton and their children: Isaiah, Ryan, and Donovan, nephews Walter Jones, Jr. of Pensacola, Florida, Christopher Burton of Suwanee, Georgia, and niece Ingrid Burton of Huntsville, Alabama, who shared the same birthday as Bruce, as well as a host of cousins and other relatives, and many friends.



This obituary would not be complete without listing the cat, Andy Burton, as a survivor, as well as Andy's "homies," Leon and Dusty.



In closing, physician Dr. Byron F. Harper, III, and his wonderful staff summed it up best when, upon learning of Bruce's passing, he emailed the following to Annette:



"Words can't express my sorrow this morning. Bruce was an unforgettable person who I and my staff had the honor of serving all of these years. Everybody loved Bruce. Honestly, it was only your devotion and love and care that kept him alive for so many years. Your interactions together and your marriage were blessings to behold and I know he was so thankful for you. Please let me know what I can do to help you in any way. You are definitely in our prayers."

