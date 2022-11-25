ajc logo
Burton, David

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BURTON, David

David Wesley Burton was born in Atlanta, GA, on July 25, 1972 the son of Sally and Richard Burton.

David is remembered for the joy and encouragement that he shared with everyone who knew him.

He began his twenty year teaching and coaching career with the Fulton County School System. While teaching and coaching as Head Wrestling Coach, Football Coach-and Baseball Coach he encouraged kids to be their best on and off the field/mat. He was always a positive influence to those lives he touched. He was loved and admired by all. He will be missed by students, coworkers, friends and family.

He is a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church. A graduate of Tucker High School, Charleston Southern College Charleston, South Carolina and Kennesaw College Kennesaw, GA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Burton; and his sister, Barbara Burton.

David leaves behind his mother, Sally Burton; a niece, Sally Ann; a nephew, Wesley; and many loving relatives and friends.

Donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home

2030 Memorial Park Drive

Gainesville, GA

30504

https://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

