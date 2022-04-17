BURTON, Bruce D.



May 20, 1946 - March 24, 2022



Bruce passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by those who cherished him-his wife and children- after a period of declining health.



Bruce was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Donald Erwin Burton and Virginia Ann Cook Burton.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marcia, children Malinda Pauly (husband Dan) of Burlingame, California, Timothy Pauly, (husband Jeffry Ramirez) of Colfax, California, Christina Pauly Tarr (husband Matt Tarr), of Jackson Heights, NY, brother Dale E. Burton, Sister-in-Law Missy Burton, Six grandchildren, Nick, Eddie, Orion, Joni, Lila, Felix. Bruce was also beloved by his brothers- and sisters-in-law, their spouses and children, aunts, uncles, cousins.



Bruce had McGregor Bay, Canada, engraved on his heart, his most favorite place in the world. He loved to be there to enjoy the sights, sounds, and essences of the out-of-doors. Bruce was the kindest and gentlest of men, loyal, with an ever-ready smile. His greatest blessings were his family and friends, fellow Veterans, and his SCI Community. We are so fortunate to have known this extraordinary human being.



Remembrances may be sent to: Shepherd Center: Give.shepherd.org. Select Patient Assistance Fund or the Paralyzed Veterans of American: PVA.org.



A rembrance celebration will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Atlanta Friends Meeting at 2 PM.

