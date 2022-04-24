ajc logo
Burton, Bernice

Obituaries
BURTON, Bernice Thacker

Bernice Thacker Burton of Atlanta, Georgia, died April 19, 2022. She was the daughter of John Harwood and Bernice Lee Thacker, born in Disputanta, Virginia, on April 24, 1923; today would have been her 99th birthday. Mrs. Burton was predeceased by her husband, Jack Burton, son Reed Thacker Burton, and granddaughter Jennifer Grumann. She is survived by her son David Lee Burton, his wife Susan, her daughter Elizabeth Burton Grumann, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren: Anne Gordon (Devin), Emma, Jack; Mary Lee McMillan (Ben), Mac; Andrew Reed Burton; Taylor Alston Burton (Dana); Sara Meredith (Matt), Mary Anne, Halle Stallings. Mrs. Burton is also survived by a number of beloved nieces, nephews, and their families. Mrs. Burton was graduated from Duke University where she met her husband of 55 years, then serving at Duke in the Army School of Finance. Mrs. Burton devoted countless hours as a volunteer in many settings; her time at the Cathedral of St. Philip Thrift House spanned 50 years. Except for the years the Burtons spent in Augusta where she served as president of the Episcopal Church Women at St. Paul's, she was a communicant of the Cathedral over 70 years. She enjoyed golf and bridge and was a fierce competitor at both. Mrs. Burton's memorial service will be Tuesday, April 26, 2:00, in the chapel at Canterbury Court, 3750 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. No flowers please. Her favorite charities were the Cathedral of St Philip and the Salvation Army. Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel will be in charge of arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511.

