Burton, Barry

January 20, 1948 – February 24, 2021

Son, father, brother, uncle, friend, husband, lover, athlete, painter, engineer, teacher, photographer, musician, and avid reader. Barry was born in Norton, Virginia to Elbert Ray Burton and Eva Jean Goins, who both passed on before him. He is survived by his brother, G.C. Burton; daughters, Amy Loggins (Thomas) and Lori Donahoo (Ryan); son, Brantley Burton; grandsons, Jacob, Samuel, and Joshua Loggins; and granddaughters, Lottie and Eva Kathleen Donahoo.

Because sports were a huge part of his life, Barry found this poem by Grantland Rice to be poignant when "assessing the worth of his life":

For when the One Great Scorer comes

To write against your name

He marks – not that you won or lost –

But how you played the game.

East Tennessee and SW Virginia were always home to Barry. He was laid to rest with his parents at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Barry's honor and memory to either the ASPCA (he loved his dogs Duke and Maya) or the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust.

In Dad's words, "it is my hope that 'how I played the game' was with dignity, civility, grace, and dependability. I hope the Great Scorer will say for me "well played, my son."

To view the full obituary online, gilliamfuneralhome.com. Services by Gilliam Funeral Home, Big Stone Gap, Va.

