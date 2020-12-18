Burson, Harriet

BURSON, Harriett Huff



Harriett Ruth Burson 79, of Dawsonville, GA passed away on Monday December 14, 2020.



Mrs. Burson was preceded in death by her parents, John T. Huff and Evelyn Priester Huff.



Mrs. Burson grew up in Waycross, GA and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Alpharetta. She was a loving wife, mother and an avid sports fan. One of her biggest joys was being a coach's wife, and coach's mom. She had a huge impact on the lives of hundreds of student-athletes, and lovingly referred to them as her "dahlin' angels.



Mrs. Burson retired from the University of North Georgia in 2007, where she worked in the Professor of Military Science Department handling cadet pay, contracting, and other actions for over 11 years. She adored working closely with the staff, and UNG Cadets.



Mrs. Burson is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Burson of Dawsonville, Georgia. Jim first laid eyes on her at Auburn University (where she was a freshmen ), in the University's newspaper where she was chosen as the week's "Loveliest of The Plains" and was pictured wearing a formal evening gown. He was so taken aback by her that he knew he had to ask her out on a date. They became married after Auburn prior to Jimmy entering the NFL. They then had their children, Brett and Buffie Burson of Dahlonega, GA. Harriett is also survived by her brothers, Johnny Huff (Pat) of Auburn, AL. and Ray Huff (Charity) of Auburn, AL. and her precious Australian Shepherds, Gracie B and Cowboy. In addition to, 45 years of friendship with her "KLUB" friends, Lynn Newkirk, Dottie Schobert, Saundra Brumbeloe, and Barbara Kimbrell.



Mrs. Burson was the families biggest cheerleader and will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be Sunday December 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 pm at Dahlonega Funeral Home.



A memorial service will be held at Dahlonega Funeral Home Chapel on Monday December 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM.



To leave an online condolence and view the memorial video please visit www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com



Lastly in lieu of flowers we would like to ask donations be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation:



https://www.patsummitt.org. Arrangements by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home 20 Gibson Road Dahlonega GA 30533 706-864-DOVE (3683)

