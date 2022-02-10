BURSE, Berle



Berle Burse, 72, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. He is survived by four siblings, six children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Burse was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Burse, mother, Dr. Mildred C. Walton, and stepfather, Dr. Borah W. Walton. Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, from 2-6 PM. Homegoing services will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 9 AM. Both will be held at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Masks are mandatory for both services.

