Burse, Berle

Berle Burse, 72, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. He is survived by four siblings, six children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Burse was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Burse, mother, Dr. Mildred C. Walton, and stepfather, Dr. Borah W. Walton. Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, from 2-6 PM. Homegoing services will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 9 AM. Both will be held at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Masks are mandatory for both services.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

