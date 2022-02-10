BURSE, Berle
Berle Burse, 72, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. He is survived by four siblings, six children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Burse was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Burse, mother, Dr. Mildred C. Walton, and stepfather, Dr. Borah W. Walton. Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, from 2-6 PM. Homegoing services will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 9 AM. Both will be held at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Masks are mandatory for both services.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
