Burruss, Harold

BURRUSS, Sr., Harold "Don"



Harold "Don" Burruss, Sr., age 80, of Lilburn, passed away at home on Saturday evening, November 28, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's and heart problems. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. Jim Landis and Rev. Dr. Mark LaRocca-Pitts officiating. Interment will be in the Luxomni Baptist Church Cemetery in Lilburn. Don was a master electrician and retired from the DeKalb County Electrical Inspection Department as Assistant Manager. He enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. He was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church since his childhood. In better times, before Covid-19, when he felt like going, he enjoyed the Harmony Sunday School Class and JOY Club luncheons. He also enjoyed meetings with his Lilburn High School clas of 1958 when they were able to meet. Don was predeceased by his parents, Rex and Inez McAdams Burruss; daughter, Susan Burruss; son, Donnie Burruss; great granddaughter, Briley Flinner; and his brother, W.R. Burruss, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Burruss of Lilburn; daughter-in-law, Teresa Burruss of Winder; grandson, Curtis (Tricia) Burruss of Winder; granddaughter, Crystal Flinner of Pinedale, Wyoming; grandson, Lucas (Bethanie) Burruss of Peyton, Colorado; great granddaughters, Emmaline and Addison Burruss of Winder; great grandson, Griffin Burruss of Winder; great grandson, Mark Flinner of Pinedale, Wyoming; many other relatives and friends. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road, Lilburn, GA 30047 in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday prior to the funeral from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.



