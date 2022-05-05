BURROUGHS, Susan Crenshaw



Susan Crenshaw Burroughs, age 61, passed away on April 22, 2022, after a lifetime of battling complications from cystic fibrosis. Susan married Keith Burroughs in 1988, and in 1994 they adopted their much-loved daughter, Leah. Her granddaughter Ruby was her greatest joy.



A remarkable woman, Susan lived her life to the fullest, loving animals, travel, and photography. Susan will be remembered for her strength of will, her drive and determination, her attention to detail, her warm and loving heart, and her unwavering support for others with cystic fibrosis. Susan leaves a legacy of support and inspiration to people living with CF and their families. She created the CF Reaching Out Foundation to help provide assistance to CF families struggling with the cost of care. Her Foundation provided over $2 million in assistance to CF families in need, touching thousands of lives.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Mountain Park UMC (Family Life Center), 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30087. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Miles for Cystic Fibrosis (www.milesforcf.org/donate) at P.O. Box 2984, Tucker, GA 30085.,

