BURROUGHS, Celia Victoria



Celia Victoria Burroughs, March 30, 1929 to June 2, 2022. Celia Victoria Burroughs died June 2, 2022 at Northside Gwinnett Hospital. She was born in Camden, Tennessee, the daughter of the John Johnson and Katie Peneck Johnson. Vickie was a graduate of Bethel College in McKenzie, Tennessee. On July 10, 1950 she married William Arnold Burroughs, a Divinity student at the time. William preceded her in death. Vickie lived in Illinois with William for 37 years as he served two churches in Harrisburg and Mattoon, Illinois. During that time, she was a substitute elementary school teacher and an active member of PEO International. In 1993, they moved to Lawrenceville, Georgia and she was an active member of Gwinnett Senior Citizens/Bethesda Park and the First Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville. She is survived by two sons, Timothy and Mark Burroughs. Other survivors include several nieces and a nephew. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville or the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Lilburn, Georgia is handling arrangements.

