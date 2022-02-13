Hamburger icon
Burrell, Scott

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BURRELL, Scott A.

August 2, 1951 – February 2, 2022

Scott succumbed to his disease and died peacefully at home on Feb. 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife Susan, his two children Marc and Amy, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Randy and his grandchildren Noah and Eli. He also leaves behind sisters Betty LeDrew, Sandra SantAngelo, Judy Wilson and Cynthia Johnson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a large family of friends. Scott loved his family, serving his clients and his community, living life and always bringing something to the party. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the IPF Foundation at https://ipffoundation.org/donate/

