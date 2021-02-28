BURRELL, Doris



Doris Burrell passed away on February 15, 2021 at the Wellstar Community Hospice Facility of Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta, Georgia. She was 77 years old.



She is survived by Rick Burrell, her husband of 48 years, her daughter, Lisa Martin of Douglasville, GA, one granddaughter, Lauren Faw of Charlotte, NC, and two sisters, Paula Whitley and Judy Boyd of NC.



Doris was born on January 22, 1944 and grew up in Gastonia, NC. After graduating from Holbrook High School, she began a career of 20 years with Eastern Airlines. She enjoyed the airline industry so much that after Eastern closed its doors, she pursued another 20-year career with Delta Airlines in Tampa, FL and Atlanta, GA, where she retired 2011.



She was an individual who loved to travel and flew around the world on one occasion. She was also very active and enjoyed playing tennis and running during her pre-retirement years.



Doris never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need.



Her passion in life was her 'fur babies', as she referred to her pet dogs. She was mom to three Yorkies, one schnauzer, and lastly one Maltese.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Christ Life Church at 2508 MacLand Road, Dallas, GA 30157. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ASPCA Humane Society.

