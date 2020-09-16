X

Burr, Clyde

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BURR, Clyde Otis Clyde Otis Burr, age 81, of a Marietta, GA passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM (CST), on Saturday, September 19, at Good Hope Cemetery, 7508 River Road, Dora, AL 35062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to GeorgiaKidneyFoundation.org. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 MacLand Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.