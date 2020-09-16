BURR, Clyde Otis Clyde Otis Burr, age 81, of a Marietta, GA passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM (CST), on Saturday, September 19, at Good Hope Cemetery, 7508 River Road, Dora, AL 35062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to GeorgiaKidneyFoundation.org. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

