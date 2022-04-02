ajc logo
X

BURNSTEIN, Jerry

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BURNSTEIN, Jerry Leonard

Jerry Burnstein, 93, scanned obituaries daily looking for his name. His name missing, he'd gleefully inform everyone in earshot that he was still alive. Jerry's long, happy life ended peacefully early Friday. For more than 20 years, he volunteered at Northside Hospital, bringing dogs around to cheer up bed-ridden patients. The devoted husband, father, dog lover and lifelong runner leaves behind daughter Betsy (Scott) Olinger, son Ben (Melissa), grandsons Alex and Sam, and granddaughter Briellen. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Ellen Burnstein. Donations in his honor can be made to Happy Tails or Northside Hospital Auxiliary. A graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 3rd at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mahone, Vivian
2h ago
Regas, Helen
2h ago
Weatherspoon, Blythenia
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top