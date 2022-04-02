BURNSTEIN, Jerry Leonard



Jerry Burnstein, 93, scanned obituaries daily looking for his name. His name missing, he'd gleefully inform everyone in earshot that he was still alive. Jerry's long, happy life ended peacefully early Friday. For more than 20 years, he volunteered at Northside Hospital, bringing dogs around to cheer up bed-ridden patients. The devoted husband, father, dog lover and lifelong runner leaves behind daughter Betsy (Scott) Olinger, son Ben (Melissa), grandsons Alex and Sam, and granddaughter Briellen. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Ellen Burnstein. Donations in his honor can be made to Happy Tails or Northside Hospital Auxiliary. A graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 3rd at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

