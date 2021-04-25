Burnside, Richard

BURNSIDE, Dr. Richard C.



On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Dr. Richard C. Burnside, loving husband to Connie G. Burnside and father to Cynthia Burnside, Brett Burnside, and Amy Burnside, passed away at the age of 79.



Dr. Burnside was born on December 7, 1941, in Washington D.C. to Hazel and Carlton Burnside. He spent his early years in Laramie, Wyoming, graduating from Laramie High School in 1959. He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Wyoming, where he was a member of the Wyoming Cowboys football team. He attended and graduated from the University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine in 1967 and completed an internship at the University of Iowa in 1969. Richard went on to complete orthopedic residencies at Buffalo General Hospital and Erie County Medical Center in 1973, where he was known to have treated football players, some famous and some notorious.



Dr. Burnside came to Alabama by way of the army draft, for which he was deferred pending completion of his residency. After his residency, he moved to Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama, where he spent two years in the United States Army as a Major and Chief, in the Department of Orthopedics. In 1975, he moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where he went into private practice and specialized in Orthopedic Surgery. He retired from medicine in December 2013.



Richard was blessed to have had the opportunity to pursue his many passions in life, beyond his wife and family. As an Orthopedic Surgeon, he was deeply committed to working with young children with significant orthopedic challenges. To that end, Richard donated multiple days every month, for over 30 years, to the Alabama Crippled Children's Clinic, where he saw and successfully treated hundreds of children in physical and financial need. His quiet dedication to this cause earned him recognition from the Governor of the State of Alabama.



Richard was also a passionate outdoorsman. He began hunting big game during childhood out west in the Rocky Mountains. Before going to medical school, he worked as a Forest Ranger, where he loved and learned to train birds of prey. In his later years in the southeast, he trained bird dogs, which lead him into upland game hunting, specifically dove and quail. Many of Richard's closest friends share his love of the great outdoors. We will remember the support and love they gave our father, and more recently us.



Richard was preceded in death by his father Carlton Burnside, mother Hazel Burnside, and his two sisters Charlotte Flint and Barbra Wise. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Gathering will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, Alabama, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, between 5:00 pm and 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Huntsville on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 12:00 PM. The church is located at 5003 Whitesburg Dr, Huntsville, AL 35802.



A naming dedication for family and friends will be held at the Huntsville Hospital Orthopedic and Spine Tower, hosted by Hunstville Hospital Foundation. Details will be posted to the family's Facebook pages and also on the TOC website as well as the Huntsville Hospital Foundation website closer to the Memorial Gathering and Funeral Service.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation in memory of Dr. Richard C. Burnside, designated as donor sees fit. Donations may be mailed to Huntsville Hospital Foundation, 801 Clinton Avenue East, Huntsville, AL 35801, or made online at www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.



