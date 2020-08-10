X

Burns, Vivian

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BURNS, Vivian Private Homegoing Celebration & Memorial Service, of Mrs. Vivian Burns, of Atlanta, will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, 5 PM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Michael A. Smith, of Antioch East Baptist Church, Officiating. She leaves to cherish, husband, Willie "Ben" Burns; daughters, Sherrie Baker, Cleshia Bliss (Desmond), Cheryl Thomas, Johnnie Thomas; stepson, Kato Smith (Dorian); grandchildren, Taylor O. Baker, Robert DeShazor, III, Kendall Smith, Quinton Smith; sister, Willean Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and loving friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 4:45 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.