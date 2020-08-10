BURNS, Vivian Private Homegoing Celebration & Memorial Service, of Mrs. Vivian Burns, of Atlanta, will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, 5 PM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Michael A. Smith, of Antioch East Baptist Church, Officiating. She leaves to cherish, husband, Willie "Ben" Burns; daughters, Sherrie Baker, Cleshia Bliss (Desmond), Cheryl Thomas, Johnnie Thomas; stepson, Kato Smith (Dorian); grandchildren, Taylor O. Baker, Robert DeShazor, III, Kendall Smith, Quinton Smith; sister, Willean Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and loving friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 4:45 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

