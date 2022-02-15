Burns, Joann

BURNS (CLOUGH), Joann



Joann Clough Burns passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus February 10, 2022. She was born March 3, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri to adoptive parents Joseph Maurice and Thelma May Clough. She grew up in the Clinton Community, attended Lawrence Memorial High School, and graduated with a degree in Home Economics from Kansas University in 1949. She married Charles L. Burns June 8, 1949. He preceded her in death.



Joann taught Home Economics for one year, then enjoyed full-time homemaking. She was a member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church where she was active in serving, and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Atlanta Symphony. She enjoyed Bridge, Square Dancing, travel, sewing, nature, and most of all, her family.



Joann will be remembered as loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a kind and caring friend, and a strong person who lived an intentional life in accordance with her values and faith in God.



She is survived by her daughters Susan Murphy and Sallie McHugh (Tim); granddaughters Molly Murphy, Abigail McHugh and Claire McHugh; sister Barbara Bowen (Bob) and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA, 30338.



Service details are listed on Sandy Springs Chapel website.



