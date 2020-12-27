Burns, Frederick

BURNS, III, Frederick William "Spike"



Fredrick William 'Spike' Burns III



Born in New Haven, CT on 4/23/40, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 in Marietta, GA at the age of 80. Spike graduated from The Westminster Schools in Atlanta (Class of 1958) and then attended Yale University in New Haven, CT, Northeastern University in Boston, MA before graduating with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA in 1967. From that day forward he was a 'hell of an engineer'.



Spike was self-employed throughout his career, founding several businesses such as Associated Brokers, Atlanta Pricing Systems and Atlanta Specialty Foods. When he wasn't busy building and running his businesses, Spike enjoyed his time on the golf course. He was a past President of the former Lakeside Golf Club in Atlanta and spent countless hours with lifelong friends at Ansley Golf Club, Crystal Lakes Golf Course and Eagle's Landing Country Club.



Other than his love for the game of golf, Spike was very fond of life along the coast of southern Connecticut, spending as much time there with his family as possible. He loved passing down the tradition of loving the best pizza, Italian food, and seafood that New Haven and the coastal towns of Branford, Guilford, and Madison had to offer to all of his children and grandchildren.



Later in life, Spike transitioned into what was possibly his greatest role as grandfather, or 'Papa' as he was known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Spike was preceded in death by his parents Fredrick William 'Fred' Burns, Jr. and Lola DiPersio Burns and his brother Michael Burns. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Nevins Burns, his children Fredrick William 'Rick' Burns IV, Laura Burns Biasucci, Gina Burns, Tim Burns, his son in law Mark Biasucci, and his sister Lola Burns Craig.



There will be no service at this time; in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Golfer's Against Cancer.



