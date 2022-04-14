BURNS, Annie



Annie Ruth (Waller) (Pender) Burns, 81 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Milledgeville, GA passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home, Lawrenceville - Gwinnett Location, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045.

