Burns, Annie

Annie Ruth (Waller) (Pender) Burns, 81 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Milledgeville, GA passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home, Lawrenceville - Gwinnett Location, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045.

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., Gwinnett

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

