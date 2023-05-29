BURNEY, Jonalma



We are sad to announce the death of Jonalma "Jonnie" Green Burney. Jonnie died at age 90 on April 3, 2023 in Miami, FL, due to a stroke with complications from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Heard County, GA and grew up in Randolph County, AL. She lived most of her life in the Atlanta area and worked in home building and real estate with her husband E. B. Burney, who predeceased her. She is survived by her sons and their families; her siblings; a large extended family; and many friends. A gracious hostess with a keen eye for home décor and a great sense of style, Jonnie was always the life of the party. She loved and was loved by her family and friends very much and she will be greatly missed.



For those who wish to do so, donations may be made in her name to Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami, FL or to Habitat for Humanity.



To contact the family, email: jonnieburney@aol.com or mail to P.O. Box 530745, Miami Shores, FL 33138.



