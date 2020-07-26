BURNEY, Jr., John Eugene "Jack" John Eugene Burney, Jr. "Jack", age 89, passed away on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jack was the only child of John E. Burney, Sr. and Mary K. Burney who predeceased him. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Jack attended Norwood Grammar School and Phillips High School where he lettered as Basketball and Track Manager. He was active in the Boy Scouts from 1942 to 1946 in Troop 33 , achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, Bronze Palm, and was also a member of the Order of the Arrow. He attended Birmingham-Southern College from 1948 to 1950, transferring to Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) where he graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Jack was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, Phi Kappa Phi, Delta Sigma Pi, and the Auburn Commerce Club. He was a rabid Auburn fan, bleeding burnt orange and navy blue. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1948 to 1953. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1956 as a Special Agent, Counterintelligence Corps. In 1952 Jack was employed by the Sangamo Electric Company, retiring in 1993 from its successor Schlumberger Industries. He worked as a sales engineer, district manager, and senior application engineer. He and his family resided in Dunwoody, Georgia. A lifelong Methodist, he was a member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church (DUMC) where he was active in The Hall of Famers and the Crusaders Sunday school class. Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Viera W. Burney. Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law Mary Ann and Hiram C. Allen, IV and their children Elizabeth A. and Eric R. McCaslin and Hiram C. Allen, V and his son and daughter-in-law, John E. Burney, III, MD and Laurie T. Burney, and their children Sarah E. Burney, John D. Burney, and Caroline G. Burney. Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Family was one of the most important parts in his life. A memorial service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church once the church is open following the Corona pandemic. He will be cremated with the ashes being entombed in the DUMC Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, gifts to DUMC or The Wounded Warrior Project are suggested.





