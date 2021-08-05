BURNETTE, Frank



Frank S. Burnette, February 6, 1920, passed peacefully in his sleep on August 1, 2021. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He grew up during the depression. One can imagine all his amazing stories. Visitation is Saturday, August 7, 11 AM - 1 PM and the funeral service begins at 1 PM at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Please go to www.asturner.com to leave condolences.

