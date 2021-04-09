BURNETT, Rachel



Celebration of Life service for long-time Stone Mountain resident, Mrs. Rachel Nelson Burnett will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, 1:00 PM, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034, 404-241-5656, Reverend Frederick A. Williamson, Eulogist. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 31 years, Edward Burnett. Mrs. Burnett was a member of Emmanuel AME Church and Antioch AME Church. She was a loving and devoted mother to Edgar (Joanne) Buchanan, Columbus, GA, Retired Col. Maurice (Loretta) Buchanan, Newnan, GA, Patrice Diamond and Sharon (Gregory) Wilson, Stone Mountain, GA, Andre Buchanan, Riverdale, GA, Dr. Brian (Rahmelle) Buchanan and Jeffrey (Gabrielle) Buchanan, Lithonia, GA; a doting grandmother to 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; one nephew, Don Denard; and two nieces, Debbie Delgado and Precious Dumas. Well done – good and faithful servant! She has earned her crown and will be sorely missed.

