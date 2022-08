BURNETT, Knox Robert "Bob"



Knox Robert Burnett "Bob" passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2022 at the age of 85, after a long, productive life as a computer analyst, singer, sailor, Toastmaster, and master Mason. He is survived by his wife, Lane Steele Burnett; and his son, Wayne Randall Burnett; father of Knox Alexander Burnett. Please visit www.floralhillsfuneral.com to express your condolences.