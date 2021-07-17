Burnett, Elloweene

BURNETT (RAUCH), Elloweene



"Billie" Age 77, passed away on July 15, 2021, in Fayetteville, GA. Billie was born and raised in Thomaston, GA, to Dr. and Mrs. Sam Rauch Sr. on February 17, 1944. She was a graduate of Emory Oxford and Emory University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education. While at Emory Oxford, she met her husband Gordon B. Burnett, and they were married in 1965. Billie was a devoted mother of three children. She dedicated her life to raising her children and teaching them to do what is honorable, honest, and considerate. In addition, she served for over twenty years as a loving and loyal preschool teacher at First United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, GA. During this time, she gave her heart to her students and coworkers. Billie enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, and spending time with others. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She lived her life with faith, grace, determination, courage, and conviction. She will always be remembered for her generous spirit and the many ways she showed her love for others. Billie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Gordon B. Burnett Sr., her children, Gordon B. Burnett Jr. (Jennifer), J. Michael Burnett (Amy), and Angela Burnett Harris (Brian), her brother, Dr. Sam Rauch, Jr. (Pat), and her seven precious grandchildren - Sarah, Abby, Michael Jr., Grace, Henry, Emily, and Elizabeth, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Visitation will be Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, GA. Funeral services will be held at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Reverend Jim Ellison officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 2:30 PM at South View Cemetery in Thomaston, GA. Memorials may be given in honor of Billie to the Cancer Wellness Fund at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Arrangements handled by Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com.

