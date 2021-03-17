BURNETT, Dorothy Conner



Dorothy Conner Burnett passed away on March 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by Dr. Stacy Burnett, a well-known pediatrician after 46 years of marriage, and her son Stacy Burnett. Dot graduated from the Grady Memorial School of Nursing in June, 1945. She administered the first shot of penicillin at Grady Memorial Hospital upon its release in March, 1945.



Her greatest pleasure was giving and caring for others.



She was a member of the Clairmont Presbyterian Church, the Progressive Sunday School Class and the Talisman Garden Club for 71 years. Dot was active in more bridge clubs than one can count.



She is survived by her sons: Ronald L Burnett and wife Sandy Burnett of Holly Springs, GA, and Donald Robert Burnett of Maui, Hawaii; daughter Penny Merritt and husband Tom Merritt of Cary, NC; grandchildren Matt Merritt and Courtney Merritt Adams of Cary, NC; and great-grandchildren Thomas Adams and Kate Merritt.

