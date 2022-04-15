Burnett, Charles

BURNETT, Sr., Charles
Charles H. Burnett, Sr., 88, passed on April 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, 1:00 PM, Rest Haven Cemetery, Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation, April 14, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks