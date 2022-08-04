ajc logo
Obituaries
BURKHARDT, John

John Allen Burkhardt, 79, of Saint Simons Island, GA passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. Born on May 31, 1943, to the late John and Betty Burkhardt, John held a distinguished career of over 50 years with Babcock & Wilcox, one marked by many awards and achievements in the world of sales.

In his free time, John took pleasure in recreational gambling and boating. He was a music enthusiast who loved spending time in the kitchen and with his beloved dogs.

John is survived by his wife, Claudia Burkhardt; children, Deborah Lynn Boyce, Brenda Blazick, Matt Wise, Amy Roper; as well as nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mayo Clinic.

