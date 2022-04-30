ajc logo
X

Burkhalter, Brenda

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BURKHALTER (Hamrick), Brenda Ann

Brenda Ann Burkhalter, age 75 of Sugar Hill, passed away on April 26, 2022. She was a graduate of East Atlanta High School in 1964. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Burkhalter; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Robin Burkhalter of Alpharetta and Todd and Jackie Burkhalter of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Anna (Bradley) West, Sarah Kate, Ally, Mallory, J.P. and Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Kristen Hamrick. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4 PM at The Vine Community Church, 4655 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Howard, Telside
Capparell, Sandra
2h ago
Madden, Bert
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top