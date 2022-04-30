Burkhalter, Brenda

BURKHALTER (Hamrick), Brenda Ann



Brenda Ann Burkhalter, age 75 of Sugar Hill, passed away on April 26, 2022. She was a graduate of East Atlanta High School in 1964. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Burkhalter; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Robin Burkhalter of Alpharetta and Todd and Jackie Burkhalter of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Anna (Bradley) West, Sarah Kate, Ally, Mallory, J.P. and Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Kristen Hamrick. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4 PM at The Vine Community Church, 4655 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040.



