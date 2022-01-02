Hamburger icon
Burke, Selma

BURKE (Goldberg), Selma

Selma Goldberg Burke, age 97, of Atlanta, died December 25, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Daniel Burke. She is survived by her children: Pam and Robby Brown, Robin and Steve Bennett, Joel Burke, and Leland Burke and Gerard Ryan; grandchildren: Eryn Brown and Scott Sonneborn, Alison and Paul Friduss, Jessica and Jonathan Ginburg, Melanie and Max Blinder, Jacob and Grace Bennett; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Barbara Baker. Selma was an accomplished artist and a woman who will be remembered for her humor, warmth and sincerity. Sign an online guestbook at dresslerjewishfunerals.com. A graveside service was held 12:30 pm, Sunday December 26, 2021 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, with Rabbi Ilan Feldman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue's Rabbi Charity Fund, The Cohen Home via Jewish Home Life or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.

