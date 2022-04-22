BURKE, Paul



Paul Marshall Burke passed away in Snellville, GA, on the evening of April 18, 2022, at the age of 71. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and care for others. Respects can be paid at a visitation Friday, April 22, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel, and during his funeral Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3950 Mink Livsey Rd, Snellville, GA 30039). He will be laid to rest in Lenoir, NC. Paul is survived by his wife, Vickie Johnson Burke; his daughter, Annastasia Victoria Noah; and his granddaughter, Evelyn Marie Noah.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



