Burke, Claude

BURKE, Jr., Claude



Claude Murray Burke, Jr. of Acworth, Georgia, age 89 passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Murray was born in Salisbury, NC to the late Claude and Esther Camp Burke. Murray attended Salisbury City Schools and graduated cum laude from Catawba College in Salisbury in 1954. He was hired by Southern Bell after graduation from Catawba.



After service in the US Army from 1954-1956, Murray rejoined the Southern Bell Telephone Company and served the Company for 40 years in North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. He retired from BellSouth in 1993 as Operations Manager. After retirement Murray was an active member of Hillside United Methodist Church in Woodstock, GA. And the Fellowship Sunday School Class. Always active in the community, he was a longtime volunteer at MUST Ministries and Habitat for Humanity.



Murray was an active member of the Atlanta and Eagle Watch tennis community being involved with ALTA, USTA and Senior tennis. He and his wife Linda traveled extensively visiting all seven continents and 50 countries. His favorite adventure was climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro.



Murray loved his family Duke basketball, the Dodgers and tennis which he continued to play until he was 85.



Murray is survived by his wife, Linda of 45 years, two sons, Stephen M. Burks (Cynthia) of Oregon and J. Mark Burke (Char) of Kansas. Grandson Darius Burke (Rosaleen) of Georgia and Great-grandson Jackson Burke. Two granddaughters, Hope and Noelle. Also his sister Martha Perkins (Tom) of Savannah, GA and sister-in-law Jean Bowdoin of Perry, FL, brothers-in-law Al Oxford (Marsha) Sparta, GA and Michael Oxford (Barbara) Fayetteville, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Murray was preceded in death by sisters Sarah Burke and Carolyn Whitler.



Arrangements are being handled by Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock, GA. A memorial service at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Poole Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.

