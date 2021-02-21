Burke, Carol

BURKE (COLAVITO), Carol Anne



On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Carol Anne (Colavito) Burke, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 78, has moved on to enjoy the rewards of her greater destiny and is now in the presence of Our Father in Heaven.



Born on August 26, 1942, to Alfred Michael and Anna Milano Colavito, Carol grew up in The Village of Fairview, in Southern New Jersey.



Having met as classmates at Camden Catholic High School, she and Joseph Patrick Burke fell in love. They were consummate loving high school sweethearts, graduating in 1960. One week after his graduation from college, they were married on June 20, 1964. They raised two sons, David and Paul, and one daughter, Suzanne. Throughout their early lives, she planted her children's roots deeply into the soil of life's most enduring values. Carol was also "Mom Mom" to seven lovely grandchildren, Adam, Katie, Shelby, Kelsey, Joey, Audrey and Abbey. She loved them so dearly.



Not only was Carol a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother but also a deeply devout Catholic, very involved in her church, at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, Georgia, for many years. She was at one time President of the Mary Queen of Peace Women's Circle. Full of life, Carol lit up the room wherever she went with her smiles and laughter. She never met a stranger. Everyone who ever knew her will tell you that "she was a wonderful person"



Over the years, Carol has been involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives and activities, book clubs, crafts, church committees and more recently yoga.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred M. and Anna M. Colavito. She is survived by her husband Joseph P. Burke, children, David J. Burke, Paul M. Burke and Suzanne M. Snelgrove, daughters-in-law, Kelly H. Burke and Michelle G. Burke, son-in-law, Steven D. Snelgrove, seven grandchildren, one sister, Kathleen Colavito Wolk, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, on Friday, February 26th, at 2 p.m. Interment of Ashes will take place immediately after the Mass at Mary's Garden in front of All Saints.



In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338.



