Burke, Betsy

BURKE (LEVY), Betsy "Boots"



Once in a blue moon a person comes into the world who can bridge every divide in a way that is effortless, that was Betsy. On October 31, Betsy "Boots" Levy Burke, went to heaven.



Born in Columbus, Ohio on November 8th, 1957 to fashion retailers, Bob and Sally Levy, she spent her childhood immersed in the family store, The Union Company. By the age of seven, Betsy knew every employee by name and how to do their job, including taking calls on the switchboard and helping Ruby run the elevators.



She spent her childhood living in Eastmoor and Bexley and attended Columbus School For Girls and Bexley High School. She then went on to matriculate at both The Ohio State University and Pepperdine University.



Betsy had a vast and diverse career across many industries and cities beginning with being a buyer for Robinsons Department Store, finance for Star-Kist in Los Angeles, working on a presidential campaign for John Glenn in Washington, DC., finance on Wall Street, and Commercial Real Estate in New York City. Yet her true calling came after she moved to Atlanta, when she became a mother and an entrepreneur. That's when she created a subsidiary company for the Insurance industry and realized her gift for creating business plans that solved problems and helped people.



With a passion for life and a love of adventure, she devoured books about art and history and had a natural interest to learn new things. Before embarking on her journeys to various countries in a group or by herself, she was known to research extensively to find the best of everything; fine dining and local dives, art museums, hotels, and ways to highlight the culture. Despite traveling the world, her heart was most full when she spent her vacations in Pawleys Island, SC and when visiting her family in Columbus, Ohio (Go Bucks!). And she never went anywhere without her lipstick.



Whether you just met or knew her for years, Betsy always made you feel special. She had a true interest in each person's story, a natural ability to make people laugh, and a smile that lit up a room with a twinkle in her eye that said a thousand things.



Betsy leaves behind her children, Caroline and Andrew West (Brook Ptacek), her siblings, R.K. Levy, Jill Levy and Tom Levy, Jon Burke and the Burke family, as well as many family and friends to cherish their memories and carry on her stories. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN FUNERAL HOME. Due to COVID, there will be no funeral or formal gatherings. Donations in memory of Betsy may be made to: In Christy's Shoes online at www.inchristysshoes.org <http://www.inchristysshoes.org> or mailed to: 4575 Winchester Pike, Suite 2 Columbus, Ohio 43232.

