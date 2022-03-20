BURHENN, Leslie Anne



Leslie Anne Burhenn, 33, beloved daughter, sister and niece, beloved child of God, passed away after a brief illness at her home in Doraville on January 12, 2022. Leslie, who was born June 28, 1988, was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta area and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lilburn. After graduating from Parkview High School, she attended Agnes Scott College where she earned degrees in mathematics and fine arts. By day, Leslie was a Senior Production Support Engineer at Cardlytics but in her free time, she was a talented and prolific fiber artist. She used her creative skills to beautify and warm people's lives. Her knitted/crocheted scarves, shawls and blankets supported Operation Gratitude and various food charities through Knit for Food 12 hour Knit-a-thons.



Leslie was a kind soul who lovingly and patiently supported her late grandmother Dolores through the challenges of Alzheimer's. Leslie was a third-generation lifetime member of Girl Scouts. As an admirer of houseplants, she found it challenging to walk past a store's houseplant display without rescuing at least one, and sometimes two. She was an enthusiast of Doctor Who, Sephora, Hello Kitty, and online gaming where she was a spirited competitor. Despite her family's commitment to their Polish/German heritage, she was a fancier of Asian delicacies and had perfected some of these in her kitchen.



Leslie was preceded in death by her grandparents James and Dolores Eiford of Scottsboro, Alabama and Herbert and Eva Burhenn of Merritt Island, Florida.



Leslie was deeply loved and will be missed by her parents Darlene Eiford and Richard Burhenn of Lilburn and her brother William Burhenn (fiancée Alexis Long) of Atlanta. In addition, she will be missed by her aunts and uncles Betsy and David Lee of Townsend, Tennessee, Jay Eiford of Huntsville, Alabama, and Carol and Herbert Burhenn of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, and her cousins Karen Velliquette of Harriman, Tennessee, and Lauren Landsmann of Vienna, Austria, as well as other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 11 AM at the Julia Thompson Smith Chapel, located on the campus of Agnes Scott College in Decatur. Reception to follow. Masks and proof of vaccination and/or a negative Covid-19 PCR test (within 72 hours of the event) are required on campus.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agnes Scott College or to Operation Gratitude. An endowed scholarship in honor of Leslie's life will be established at Agnes Scott College.



