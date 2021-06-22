BURGHER, Kathryn Ann



Kathryn Ann Burgher, 77, of Marietta, GA, passed away June 3, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Harold and Johanna Ritzman on October 20, 1943. Kathryn graduated from Mount Mary University. She was a longtime associate at Croy Engineering, and an avid tennis player who also enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.



Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Tom B. Burgher. She is survived by her son Peter M. Underwood, Jr.; stepsons Tom B. Burgher, II and his wife Sherie; Derick B. Burgher and his wife Kim; stepdaughter Laurie T. Lacov and her husband Craig; her brothers Harold E. Ritzman, Jr.; Steven K. Ritzman and his wife Cindy.



A private inurnment will take place in Arlington Memorial Park on June 27, 2021, to be followed by a celebration of Kathryn's life for family and friends at the Indian Hills Country Club at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Kathryn's name to St. Catherine's Music Ministry, 571 Holt Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30068, or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

