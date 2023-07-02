BURGE, Judith Lynn



It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Lynn Burge announces her passing on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Our devoted mother, daughter, and sister peacefully entered eternal life at age 82, with her beloved family by her side at her home in Atlanta.



Her spirit is carried onward by her daughter, Dr. Lynn Cathcart Williams (husband, Russell). Judy was extremely proud of her daughter's own accomplishments and cherished the time they spent together.



She will also be dearly missed by her younger brother, Roger Burge, Sr. (wife, Rosie); and nephews, Roger, Jr. (wife, Heather), Christopher (wife, Alisha), and Richey (wife, Elaine).



Judy was predeceased by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. W. Lee and Willette Burge, also of Atlanta, whom we are confident are now reunited with her.



Judy was known for her quick laughter, her warm and gregarious nature, and her love for Christ and the work of His church.



Born at Crawford Long Hospital, Judy was an Atlantan from birth. She attended Emory, where she earned degrees in English and education with some of the highest honors of her class. She excelled in her varied and successful careers, which included serving as an executive assistant for Peachtree Presbyterian Church, then committing fifteen years of service to BankSouth, where she developed innovative marketing plans for bank branches in local supermarkets. That position led to an offer from Kroger to head community service programs in three states. The Atlanta Journal Constitution once quoted her as saying, "We are committed to serving all segments of our population."



Both before and after Judy's professional assignments, her curiosity and passion for service prompted her to travel extensively. In fact, she circled the globe four times, usually with her father, while he served on the board of Haggai Institute and pursued their mission of training Christian leaders around the world. On one occasion, she found herself being carried by a donkey to the ancient place of Petra.



Judy, inspired by her father's example of servanthood to community and to God, continued on with her own ministries and found great joy in living and working beside the local people…many times in severely impoverished conditions…service was rewarding and inspired her whole life. In her later years, she stayed closer to home and nourished many charities in Atlanta that are still thriving today.



Her love for other cultures spurred her to teach English as a second language to Hispanic immigrants, which she did with Orchard, an Atlanta faith-based organization. This assignment and Judy's generous heart often found her personally intwined with the trials of her students and their families, building lifelong relationships of great meaning.



Sundays were a particular favorite time she reserved for teaching Bible studies at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, which she did skillfully for over 50 years, combining biblical history with current events.



Her life was indelibly marked by her love for family, and for meaningful work that helped other people. God's blessings were surely upon her purpose.



For the many beneficiaries of her grace…family, friends, co-workers, congregation members, cats, and students...she will be missed dearly and remembered often.



Special remembrances for Danielle B. Mongin and her daughters, for Judy loved them dearly and was grateful to have them in her life.



A memorial service in her honor will be held graveside, at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2 PM. A reception will be held at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church at 4:30 PM, following the service.



In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests that donations go to Furkids Atlanta grace.murphy@furkids.com (volunteering is also an option: volunteer@furkids.org), and/or Georgia Public Broadcasting (800) 222-4788.





