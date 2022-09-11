ajc logo
Buren, Essie

Obituaries

BUREN (ANTHONY), Essie Juanita

Essie Juanita Anthony Buren passed from this life to her heavenly home on September 2, 2022 with her sister, brother-in-law and niece at her side. She was born on November 23, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles David Anthony and Essie Hamner Anthony and her husband, Harold "Hal" Buren, who was a Delta Air Lines Captain. She is survived by her sister, Virginia (Ginger) Anthony Hines. Ginger was born almost 3 years after Juanita, but they were so close they were like twins. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bill Hines, who was like a brother to both Juanita and Hal as well as by her niece, Dr. Chelly Dykes (Adam) and two great nieces (Madeline and Charlotte), two nephews and great-nephews, David Knight (Melissa- Luca) and Stephen Knight (Heidi-Miles). Also surviving are Mary Ann Favazza who was like a slightly older sister, special uncle and aunt Paul and Nellie Anthony, sister-in-law Carole Watson and too many cousins and dear friends to mention.

Juanita was a vibrant, loving sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend. Her big, welcoming smile and gracious manner brought sunshine wherever she was. Her biggest concern was for other people, especially her family and friends. She loved her nieces and nephews dearly and was always available when they needed her. She is already truly missed.

Juanita graduated with honors from Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis). In her senior year, she was hired by Braniff with a planned start date after graduation. She loved their Pucci uniforms, colorful airplanes, interesting South American routes, and that they had a female CEO was a woman. Before graduation, a young college professor told her she needed to fly for Delta, so she let Braniff know she changed her mind and decided to fly for Delta instead. One week after college graduation she started "stewardess school" for Delta.

A highlight of her career was being hired by Sr. VP (later President) Hollis Harris for a special assignment. Her assignment allowed her to train and then fly (with Marlene Curtiss) the first L1011 back from Palmdale, CA with 50 board members and executives. The airplane broke speed records, so they didn't finish the meal service, but no one cared! Many years later Juanita flew the last L1011 on its final trip to the "boneyard." It was refitted to be used by Doctors Without Borders.

Juanita always said that before she began flying, she knew she was blessed with a wonderful family, but it wasn't until she started flying that she really knew how lucky she was to have been born in the USA.

Juanita was a member of the Georgia Bar Emeritus and a former member of the American Bar Association. She was also a member of Alpha Xi Delta, Kappa Delta Pi, Phi Alpha Theta, Delta Clipped Wings, DAR and Dunwoody United Methodist Church.

On Juanita's behalf, the family would like to thank Dr. Barry McCasland, Maxine Rodriguez, Maxine Hall, Althea Anderson and Bernice Sebalgu for their loving care.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, September 16, 2022 at HM Patterson & Son, Arlington chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army, United Methodist Children's Home, Dunwoody United Methodist Church, St. Joseph Mercy Foundation, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.




