BUREL, Ferman William "Bill"



Ferman William (Bill) Burel, Jr., 79, of Alpharetta, GA died November 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Burel, was retired from Kroger with 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his sons, Steve Burel, and Brian Burel, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean Burel of Alpharetta, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg Burel and Sandra Stine of Alpharetta, GA, Jesse and Robin Wells, Sr. of Tuscaloosa, AL, Jack and Helena Wells of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; daughter-in-law, Elaine Burel of Monroe, GA; sister, Brenda Burel of Duluth, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Evelyn Burel of Douglasville, GA; grandchildren, Julia Burel, Christopher Burel, Kristi McDaniel, Jesse Wells, Jr; nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent by visiting https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/. The family will receive friends Monday, November 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770) 476-2535.



