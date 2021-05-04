ajc logo
Burdick, Susan

Obituaries

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687750-01_0_0000687750-01-1_20210504.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687750-01_0_0000687750-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BURDICK, Susan<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Butler Burdick, 80, of Chamblee, GA due to a long illness. Born December 9, 1940 in Akron, OH to parents Whitney Butler and Thelma Haslett, Susan attended Edgewater High School in Orlando, FL from 1955-1958. She then continued to higher education at Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL where she was a B.S. Education-Recreation major, graduating in 1962. She then attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN where she received a master's degree in Recreation & Park Administration in 1966.<br/><br/>Susan served as first director of Georgia Special Olympics. She was nominated to Who's Who in American Women in 1977, 1978. She was also a member of Delta, Delta, Delta Sorority, Recreational Vehicle Women, GA Women Fly Fishers and Chamblee First United Methodist Church.<br/><br/>She will be sadly missed by her partner of 34 years, Joan Moore; Christine Watson of Gulf Shores, FL; Rev. Dr. Royeese Stowe, Becky Veal-Ouida Mosley and Alice Stone of Kevil, KY; the Johnson family and staff of Big Meadows Campground of Townsend, TN; Little River Outfitters of Townsend, TN; Dr. Bill Boyd and wife Wendy of Dayton, TN; Tim and Betty Pratt of Knoxville, TN; Dottie Davis; Dave and Yvonne-Morgan and family; Susan Matlick; Tom and Julie Cutler and family and Carl and Donna Bonner of Milton, FL.<br/><br/>A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, with Rev. Dr. Royeese Stowe officiating.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

