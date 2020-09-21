X

BURDETTE, Donald Donald A. Burdette, 60, of Duluth, GA died September 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, at 2 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Mr. Burdette, a baptist by faith, was a locksmith and an independant contractor. Preceded in death by his parents, Lenwood W. and Ernestine Burdette; brothers, Jeffrey Lenwood Burdette, and Wayne Ernest Burdette; and a niece, Jessica Angie Burdette. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas K. and Rita Angie Burdette of Cumming, GA; sister-in-law, Patricia Burdette of Carrolton, GA; and nephews, Blake, Drew, and Cory Burdette. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 22, from 1 PM until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel, (770)476-2535.

