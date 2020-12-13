BURDETT, Steven Lee



Stephen Lee Burdette, age 83, of Winston, passed away Wednesday, December 02, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1937, the son of the late Wilburn Burdette and the late Ruth Phillips Burdette. He was a graduate of West Fulton High School and West Georgia College. Stephen served in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Housing Urban Development as an Administrator. He was a member of Consolation Baptist Church in Whitesburg, GA, where he served as a church pianist.



Stephen gave much to the community, he coached softball, mentored children and adults in ESL, hosted exchange students in their home and he loved to travel.



He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Diane Boyd Burdette; children: Janet Wright and Shirley Ingram, Lee Burdette and his wife, Anastacia, Brian Burdette and his wife, Rosie, Ronda Murphy and her husband, Ryan; grandchildren: Jessica, Andrew, Aiden, David, Ansley, Matthew, Amber; great grandchildren: Colton, Grace; sister: Jean Riley; brothers: Phillip Burdette and Roy Burdett; sister-in-law: Billie Anne Burdett.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Alan Burdett; brother-in-law: Henry Riley; sister-in-law: Linda Burdett.



The family received friends on Tuesday December 08, 2020 at Hightower's Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM til 8:00 PM.



A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday December 09, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Consolation Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Powers officiating. He was placed in state in the church from 1:00 PM till the time of the service.



Interment followed the service at Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery.



Flowers were accepted or donations were made to the American Heart Association.



Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818

