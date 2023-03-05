Burdett, Evangeline

BURDETT (TINSLEY), Evangeline "Vangie"



Vangie Burdett, age 98, died on February 25, 2023 after a brief illness.



Vangie was born and grew up with her two sisters in Americus, Georgia. Soon after high school, she headed to Atlanta seeking her fame and fortune and landed a job at Southeastern Stages Motorcoach Company. She moved into Miss Polly's Boarding House in the Virginia-Highland area, where she met her lifelong friend, Roselyn. Vangie was soon introduced to the love of her life and future husband, Jimmy Burdett, of Sandy Springs.



Once they were married, they moved to Sandy Springs and continued to add to the deep roots the Burdett family had established there years ago. While raising their two daughters, Vangie was involved with a wide spectrum of activities at Sandy Springs United Methodist and in the local community. An expert on her sewing machine, there was never a doubt about who would head up the project at church or school. Whether it was making costumes for plays, designing a quilt, or making blankets for newborns, Vangie was the one to see. Her gardening and cooking treasures were always showstoppers as well.



When Jimmy was promoted to Vice President at Encyclopedia Britannica and they moved to the home office in Chicago, Vangie brought her southern charm and hospitality to the North Shore and made many new friends while living in Wilmette for several years. But North Fulton County would always be home, and she was thrilled when they moved back. Vangie will be missed by all who have met her.



Vangie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jimmy Burdett. She leaves behind two daughters, Bonnie Burdett Weekley (Bruce) and Beth Burdett Allen (Dee); her grandchildren, Brian Weekley (Kara), Jimmy Weekley (Melanie), Colleen Allen and Laura Allen Turner (Nick). She is also survived by her sister, Jackie Satterfield; and six great-grandchildren.



A private, family service will be held later at the Georgia National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



