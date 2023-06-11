BURDEN, Charles A.



Dr. Charles A. Burden, age 85, died recently of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Burden was a Professor Emeritus of Organizational Behavior at Georgia State University. He was married to Dr. Elke M. Burden, originally of Berlin, Germany. He and Elke were married 50+ years. Charles Burden grew up in the cotton mill town of Piedmont, SC. He left Piedmont High School early to attend Clemson University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduating, he spent brief period as a recording technician at radio station WWDC in Washington, DC, then trained as an investigator for the US Dept. of Labor. Charles was a veteran of the US Air Force, and also served in the Tennessee Air National Guard. After spending time with the US Dept. of Labor and the US Air Force, he made his way to Atlanta, Georgia, where he entered Graduate School at Georgia State University. As a National Defense Education Fellow, he earned his Doctorate in 1970. Charles then embarked on a 40-year teaching career. He taught initially at Clemson University, then returned to GSU. During this period, he often also worked as a contractor for the US Department of Defense through the University of Maryland, European Division. Retiring, he continued to regularly give lectures abroad in many countries, including Germany, France, Great Britain, Poland and China. Elke and he eventually were abroad on assignments or holidays for parts of 50+ straight years. Visiting the mountains, hiking, having afternoon tea with good conversation: these were a few of the low-key pleasures enjoyed by Elke and Charley. He was predeceased by father and mother, Fred and Willie Stewart Burden. He is survived by wife, Elke Maron Burden; by brother; sister-in-law, Bill and Jean Burden; and numerous nephews and nieces, and grand-nephews and grand-nieces. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the charity of your choice.





