BURCHFIELD, Philip Matthew



Philip Matthew Burchfield died suddenly and unexpectedly at home after a brief bout with pancreatic cancer, in Decatur, GA. He was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on July 22, 1964. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelors Degree and went on on to hold many jobs in the computer and tech world; among them a stint at Transcom for the Dept. of Transportation at Scott Air Force Base. He was a highly skilled and talented computer programmer and a Linux professional.



He leaves behind his beloved life partner of 27 years and fiancee, Kathryn Suzanne Wray. His surviving siblings include Christopher Burchfield of Sandy Springs, GA, Barry Burchfield of Afton, OK, Anita Smith of My Holly, AR, and Jackie Dodd of New Bern, NC Also numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed.



A Memorial service will be held at University Heights United Methodist Church for family and close friends.

