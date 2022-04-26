BURCH, Annelle



Annelle Nipper Burch, 90, died April 23, 2022. Mrs. Burch was born August 6, 1931, in Fayetteville, GA, to Huie Samuel Nipper and Wilma Peebles Nipper. After graduating from Hapeville High School, she attended The University of Georgia. In 1949, she married James Wilbur Burch, and they were parents to two children- Loraine and Sam. For a time, Mrs. Burch worked for the Department of Family and Children Service, and after the birth of her children, she returned to school, earning her bachelor's degree from Georgia State in 1968. She became the Director of DFACS in 1968 and retired in 1983.



Known and beloved by many, "Mrs. Annelle" savored the days of her life and, in so doing, brightened the lives of others. These others included a host of younger friends from Ultimate Fitness, where she worked out faithfully until her 87th year. Many servers at the "Gingercake Waffle House" not only greeted Mrs. Annelle almost daily but typically knew her order by heart, treating her like a proverbial queen. Young at heart, Mrs. Annelle could talk football with fellow enthusiasts and was consistently informed about and interested in the latest movies, describing herself enthusiastically as a "movie buff." Age was simply a number to her – not a deterrent - as she viewed her life as God's gift to her. She was a lifelong member of Fayetteville First United Methodist Church.



The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Blanche Hood who was her caregiver and friend for many years, and to Southwest Christian Care who were her angels on earth - for the exceptional care provided to her and her family on the journey home.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilbur Burch. Mrs. Burch is survived by her two children (and their spouses) Loraine B. Henderson (Mike) of Marietta GA and J. Sam Burch (Susan) of Fayetteville, GA; her four grandchildren Robert Burch (Michelle) of Newnan, GA., Courtney Burch of Fayetteville, GA, Jim Henderson of Marietta, GA, and Anna Henderson Wilson (Ted) of Telluride, CO, seven great grandchildren Andrew, Kendall, Olivia, Grant, Leah, Nathan and Gage.



A funeral service will be held on April 26 at 11:00 AM at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Thomas Martin and Rev. Mark Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. Visitation will be held Monday from 5–7 PM at Mowell Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayetteville First United Methodist Church "organ fund" or Southwest Christian Care, Union City, GA.



